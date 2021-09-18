7th_$50,500, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear.
|8 (7) Avenida Manana (J.Ferrer)
|16.40
|4.60
|4.00
|9 (8) Vip Nation (P.Lopez)
|2.80
|2.20
|6 (5) Act Like Artie (G.Corrales)
|3.00
Off 3:03. Time 1:36.87. Firm. Scratched_Broad Storm, Pearls for Josie, Sweet Willemina. Also Ran_Strong Gem, Giulia Ammannati, Paddy's Princess, Glovanna, Heading Home, Uncut, Magical Romance. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $184.40. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $155.30. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $19.70. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-6-10) paid $27.51. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-6) paid $28.10.
