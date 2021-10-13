3rd_$18,800, alc, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, tf., clear.
|1 (1) Cask (G.Rodriguez)
|6.60
|3.00
|2.40
|2 (2) Ahnaf (A.Flores)
|3.40
|3.00
|3 (3) Do Your Best (Y.Yaranga)
|8.20
Off 7:56. Time 1:42.67. Yielding. Scratched_Crown the Prince, Private Network, Alpha Dog. Also Ran_Deputy Ben, Hesitation Blues, Unbridledselection, My Sugar Town, Stonecastle, Clear to Close. Perfecta (1-2) paid $20.60. $1 Superfecta (1-2-3-8) paid $553.00. $1 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $77.10.
