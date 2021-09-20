BC-Results Mountaineer Park-4-Add,0094
4th_$7,900, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|6 (5) Onewayticket (M.Ccamaque)
|7.00
|2.60
|No Tix
|2 (2) Pont Du Gard (L.Hernandez)
|2.20
|No Tix
Off 8:16. Time 1:42.75. Sloppy. Scratched_Catauga County. Also Ran_The Prez, Izapickler. Pick 4 (1/2/6/10/11/12-1/4/6/7/8/9-7-6) 4 Correct Paid $128.20. Pick 3 (7-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $72.40. Daily Double (7-6) paid $42.00. Perfecta (6-2) paid $12.60. $1 Superfecta (6-2-3-4) paid $12.20. $1 Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $8.20.
