4th_$7,900, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|6 (6) Blonde Attitude (S.Leon)
|9.40
|3.00
|2.20
|1 (1) B's Ten (C.Oliveros)
|3.00
|2.20
|3 (3) Papparoxy (E.Paucar)
|2.20
Off 8:21. Time 1:00.82. Good. Also Ran_Thalia's Song, Light Hearted, My Time to Shine, Do You Like That. Pick 4 (1-6-1/6-6) 4 Correct Paid $378.60. Pick 3 (6-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $93.60. Daily Double (6-6) paid $13.00. Perfecta (6-1) paid $22.00. $1 Superfecta (6-1-3-2) paid $37.10. $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $24.90.
