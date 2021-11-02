BC-Results Mountaineer Park-4-Add,0104
4th_$8,300, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Springmeier (S.Leon)
|3.80
|2.40
|2.20
|7 (6) Chromium (Y.Yaranga)
|3.40
|2.40
|3 (3) So Caught Up in U (J.Leon)
|2.40
Off 8:18. Time 1:05.42. Fast. Scratched_Cajun Chaos, Bret's At Caddies. Also Ran_Marriage Counselor, Doobiedoobiedoobie, Super Strike. Pick 4 (1/7-3-4-1/4/8) 4 Correct Paid $137.40. Pick 3 (3-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $43.60. Daily Double (4-1) paid $7.20. Perfecta (1-7) paid $16.80. $1 Superfecta (1-7-3-2) paid $35.40. $1 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $18.10.
