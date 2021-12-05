BC-Results Mountaineer Park-4-Add,0092
4th_$9,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|6 (5) Illusions of Love (G.Rodriguez)
|4.80
|2.60
|No Tix
|4 (4) Passionate Heart (S.Leon)
|4.00
|No Tix
Off 8:19. Time 1:07.75. Fast. Scratched_Organza. Also Ran_Jamin's Jet, Jungle Goddess. Pick 4 (6-4-5-5/6) 4 Correct Paid $99.00. Pick 3 (4-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $15.80. Daily Double (5-6) paid $11.00. Perfecta (6-4) paid $17.20. $1 Superfecta (6-4-2-1) paid $42.40. $1 Trifecta (6-4-2) paid $24.80.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.