5th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|4 (3) Remembrance (S.Leon)
|10.00
|5.20
|3.40
|7 (6) Estilo Elegante (A.Canchari)
|4.00
|2.80
|10 (9) Catch My Kitty (C.Oliveros)
|2.80
Off 8:45. Time 1:42.76. Sloppy. Scratched_My Dior. Also Ran_Little Empire, Yamboree Queen, Delia's Pride, Not Shy, Miss Cheeny, Kiki's Lulu Rose. Perfecta (4-7) paid $35.40. $1 Superfecta (4-7-10-9) paid $209.80. $1 Trifecta (4-7-10) paid $55.90.
