BC-Results Mountaineer Park-8-Add,0124
8th_$7,900, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Foxy Gator (A.Gonzalez)
|7.00
|3.60
|2.40
|3 (3) Sothatsthewayitis (A.Williams)
|5.20
|3.00
|5 (4) Low Tire (Y.Yaranga)
|2.20
Off 9:55. Time 1:13.46. Muddy. Scratched_Enduros Tigress, Lady Chandler. Also Ran_Freckles Kan, Shipmans Magic, Victory Ice, Pink Rubans. Pick 5 (1-6-8-3-1) 5 Correct Paid $6,607.80. Pick 4 (6-8-3-1) 4 Correct Paid $836.00. Pick 3 (8-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $85.80. Daily Double (3-1) paid $36.60. Perfecta (1-3) paid $32.40. $1 Superfecta (1-3-5-7) paid $111.20. $1 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $36.10. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $1,133,680.
