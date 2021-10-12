BC-Results Mountaineer Park-8-Add,0131
8th_$7,900, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|11 (8) Quickstrike (G.Lagunes)
|10.20
|6.60
|4.80
|3 (2) Hopes and Prayers (Y.Yaranga)
|9.20
|6.40
|2 (1) Floresita (A.Gonzalez)
|16.60
Off 10:13. Time 1:12.53. Fast. Scratched_Bella Basora, Sugar Britches, La Negrita. Also Ran_Shellphone, Down to Earth, Melisande, Tenderness, Woody's Reward. Pick 5 (3/4-2/5-8-1-11) 5 Correct Paid $1,820.60. Pick 4 (2/5-8-1-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,051.60. Pick 3 (8-1-11) 3 Correct Paid $711.40. $1 Trifecta (11-3-2) paid $422.10. Daily Double (1-11) paid $258.00. Perfecta (11-3) paid $135.80. $1 Superfecta (11-3-2-10) paid $1,906.80. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $992,949.
