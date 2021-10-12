BC-Results Mountaineer Park-8-Add,0131

8th_$7,900, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.

11 (8) Quickstrike (G.Lagunes)10.206.604.80
3 (2) Hopes and Prayers (Y.Yaranga)9.206.40
2 (1) Floresita (A.Gonzalez)16.60

Off 10:13. Time 1:12.53. Fast. Scratched_Bella Basora, Sugar Britches, La Negrita. Also Ran_Shellphone, Down to Earth, Melisande, Tenderness, Woody's Reward. Pick 5 (3/4-2/5-8-1-11) 5 Correct Paid $1,820.60. Pick 4 (2/5-8-1-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,051.60. Pick 3 (8-1-11) 3 Correct Paid $711.40. $1 Trifecta (11-3-2) paid $422.10. Daily Double (1-11) paid $258.00. Perfecta (11-3) paid $135.80. $1 Superfecta (11-3-2-10) paid $1,906.80. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $992,949.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you