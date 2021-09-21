BC-Results Mountaineer Park, Combined,0747
|Mountaineer Park Results Combined Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$10,900, cl, 3YO up, 6f, showers.
|6 (5) Dream Saturday (A.Flores)
|8.60
|5.20
|2.80
|9 (8) Will Dancer (A.Ramgeet)
|3.40
|2.20
|8 (7) Sacco and Vanzetti (C.Oliveros)
|2.40
Off 7:03. Time 1:12.17. Good. Scratched_Yenisey, Mr. Cat, St Joe Viper, Valid Storm. Also Ran_Princess Power, Chatterman, My Tommy Boy, Anteros, Selling Out. Perfecta (6-9) paid $26.60. $1 Superfecta (6-9-8-1) paid $250.90. $1 Trifecta (6-9-8) paid $49.40.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$21,200, alc, 3YO up, 6f, showers.
|2 (2) Auger (C.Oliveros)
|8.40
|3.40
|2.40
|1 (1) Smart Ride (A.Ramgeet)
|3.20
|2.80
|5 (3) Actspectation (R.Barrios)
|3.40
Off 7:27. Time 1:10.69. Good. Scratched_Toe Tappin Luke, Mutashabeh, Gottsacker, Count Your Pennies, First Crusader, Deputy Ben. Also Ran_Tempus, Eric the Salesman, Redmark. Daily Double (6-4) paid $7.20. Daily Double (6-2) paid $34.40. Perfecta (2-1) paid $27.20. $1 Superfecta (2-1-5-12) paid $60.10. $1 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $25.80.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
3rd_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, showers.
|9 (8) Makindreamscometru (L.Hernandez)
|10.80
|5.60
|2.60
|8 (7) Centre Street (J.Musarro)
|6.20
|2.60
|3 (3) Prince Amadeus (G.Rodriguez)
|2.20
Off 7:50. Time 1:48.89. Good. Scratched_Lay On Macduff, J J the Bomb, Ceremonial. Also Ran_Isaias Dream, Clear Wonder, Moon of Royalty, Arctic Ice, Marinesergeantjohn, Judge Hudson. Perfecta (9-8) paid $46.80. $1 Superfecta (9-8-3-4) paid $179.20. $1 Trifecta (9-8-3) paid $48.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
4th_$7,800, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, showers.
|1 (1) Barn Yard Brat (J.Musarro)
|9.60
|5.20
|2.60
|5 (5) Jackzilla (M.Ccamaque)
|4.60
|2.60
|3 (3) Unleash Me (L.Rivera)
|2.20
Off 8:17. Time 1:07.11. Muddy. Also Ran_Two Gold Spots, Allaboutbiz, Billy Not William, Perfectly Plain, Three Ball. Pick 4 (6-2-9-1) 4 Correct Paid $2,442.20. Pick 3 (2-9-1) 3 Correct Paid $434.80. Daily Double (9-1) paid $90.00. Perfecta (1-5) paid $44.80. $1 Superfecta (1-5-3-8) paid $817.50. $1 Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $50.10.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
5th_$7,900, cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Pequeno Grande (A.Williams)
|21.60
|6.00
|3.40
|1 (1) Yes Darlin (R.Barrios)
|4.40
|2.60
|8 (8) Cowboy Mz (L.Rivera)
|2.20
Off 8:41. Time 1:00.47. Muddy. Also Ran_Killa Dee, Political Justice, Mister Europa, Kim Man, Everglide Drive. Perfecta (6-1) paid $83.20. $1 Superfecta (6-1-8-3) paid $443.30. $1 Trifecta (6-1-8) paid $138.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
6th_$18,800, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|8 (4) Angle of Attack (G.Rodriguez)
|6.40
|3.00
|2.20
|10 (6) Mania (C.Oliveros)
|2.40
|2.20
|7 (3) Sky (Y.Yaranga)
|2.40
Off 9:05. Time 1:12.33. Muddy. Scratched_Vintage Sparkle, Hellcat Warrior, Lettered Olive, Holdontoyourtiara. Also Ran_Golden Temple, Sheisthehero, Passionate Heart. Perfecta (8-10) paid $17.20. $1 Superfecta (8-10-7-1) paid $54.10. $1 Trifecta (8-10-7) paid $34.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
7th_$18,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|3 (2) Czechmight (M.Ccamaque)
|7.00
|3.80
|2.20
|6 (5) Charging Lion (L.Rivera)
|3.40
|2.20
|2 (1) Solitaire Game (G.Rodriguez)
|2.20
Off 9:29. Time 1:43.98. Muddy. Scratched_Fleet Irish. Also Ran_Slick as Ice, English Laughter, Americainaed. Perfecta (3-6) paid $22.00. $1 Superfecta (3-6-2-7) paid $53.40. $1 Trifecta (3-6-2) paid $30.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
8th_$7,900, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Foxy Gator (A.Gonzalez)
|7.00
|3.60
|2.40
|3 (3) Sothatsthewayitis (A.Williams)
|5.20
|3.00
|5 (4) Low Tire (Y.Yaranga)
|2.20
Off 9:55. Time 1:13.46. Muddy. Scratched_Enduros Tigress, Lady Chandler. Also Ran_Freckles Kan, Shipmans Magic, Victory Ice, Pink Rubans. Pick 5 (1-6-8-3-1) 5 Correct Paid $6,607.80. Pick 4 (6-8-3-1) 4 Correct Paid $836.00. Pick 3 (8-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $85.80. Daily Double (3-1) paid $36.60. Perfecta (1-3) paid $32.40. $1 Superfecta (1-3-5-7) paid $111.20. $1 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $36.10. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $1,133,680.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.