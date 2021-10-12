BC-Results Mountaineer Park, Combined,0753
|Mountaineer Park Results Combined Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, tf., clear.
|8 (7) Adonis Creed (J.Davila)
|37.20
|17.40
|6.40
|10 (9) Pioneer Dancer (G.Rodriguez)
|4.60
|2.40
|4 (3) Masked (Y.Yaranga)
|2.20
Off 7:06. Time 1:24.83. Yielding. Scratched_Heart in Hand, Golden Spear, Valid Storm. Also Ran_Herdsman, Armonico, Letcher, Mr. Cat, Ziggy Barcelona, River of Champagne. Perfecta (8-10) paid $159.20. $1 Superfecta (8-10-4-7) paid $1,746.80. $1 Trifecta (8-10-4) paid $251.80.
2nd_$11,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, tf., clear.
|11 (7) Loopy (L.Hernandez)
|9.20
|4.00
|3.40
|5 (3) Azlynn's Dreamer (Y.Yaranga)
|7.80
|6.00
|6 (4) Adulting (N.Vigil)
|12.40
Off 7:36. Time 1:24.88. Yielding. Scratched_Yankee Rose, Vive El Momento, Bee Wings, Straight Up Smarty, Say It Sweetly. Also Ran_Cooler Schedule, Mermaid Kisses, Walkin Princess, Poppy's Girl. Daily Double (8-11) paid $293.20. Perfecta (11-5) paid $91.20. $1 Superfecta (11-5-6-4) paid $1,708.90. $1 Trifecta (11-5-6) paid $391.40. Consolation Double (8-1) paid $42.20.
3rd_$18,800, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, tf., clear.
|11 (10) Hot Heels (G.Rodriguez)
|20.80
|11.60
|5.00
|9 (8) Chicks Dig Munny (L.Hernandez)
|42.20
|23.00
|8 (7) Beach Peach (L.Rivera)
|3.20
Off 8:02. Time 1:42.22. Yielding. Scratched_Tiparillo. Also Ran_On Brilliant, Pinkie Pink, Andiama, Charlita, Golden Temple, Road to the Crown, Princess d'Oro. Perfecta (11-9) paid $486.20. $1 Superfecta (11-9-8-4) paid $6,736.30. $1 Trifecta (11-9-8) paid $1,119.30.
4th_$7,900, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
|3 (3) Big Blue Emu (L.Hernandez)
|3.60
|2.60
|2.40
|5 (4) Lil H (J.Musarro)
|5.00
|3.40
|6 (5) Queen Bobby (M.Ccamaque)
|3.00
Off 8:28. Time 1:41.98. Fast. Scratched_Out Ona Limb. Also Ran_Let's Twirl, Shesarockstartoo, Will B Late. Pick 4 (8-11-11-3/4) 4 Correct Paid $35,583.00. Pick 3 (11-11-3) 3 Correct Paid $463.20. Daily Double (11-3) paid $62.20. Perfecta (3-5) paid $13.20. $1 Superfecta (3-5-6-2) paid $50.70. $1 Trifecta (3-5-6) paid $18.90.
5th_$8,100, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|2 (2) Mr. Tripledouble (L.Hernandez)
|2.80
|2.60
|2.20
|8 (7) Tribulation (A.Gonzalez)
|12.80
|4.80
|3 (3) Economic Policy (G.Rodriguez)
|3.20
Off 8:52. Time 1:44.70. Fast. Scratched_Hot Socks. Also Ran_Kandy Charge, Paisano, Beau Book, Carrier Pigeon. Perfecta (2-8) paid $28.40. $1 Superfecta (2-8-3-7) paid $141.20. $1 Trifecta (2-8-3) paid $50.50.
6th_$7,800, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|8 (8) Oil Colony (C.Oliveros)
|8.20
|4.00
|2.80
|2 (2) Jovial John (A.Gonzalez)
|3.00
|2.40
|5 (5) U S S Costly (Y.Yaranga)
|2.60
Off 9:19. Time 1:07.06. Fast. Also Ran_Two Gold Spots, Pure Moment, Flug, Swat Party, Moody's Brother. dq_Jovial John (1-2). Perfecta (8-2) paid $21.20. $1 Superfecta (8-2-5-1) paid $869.20. $1 Trifecta (8-2-5) paid $68.30.
7th_$8,700, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|1 (1) Southern Spirit (L.Rivera)
|30.20
|10.60
|6.80
|2 (2) I'm a Lawman (L.Hernandez)
|4.40
|3.00
|5 (5) Wasjuannowpaul (C.Oliveros)
|3.20
Off 9:49. Time 1:06.09. Fast. Also Ran_Five Card Draw, Side Car, Irish Cat, Ferlin Husky. Perfecta (1-2) paid $144.00. $1 Superfecta (1-2-5-6) paid $1,722.80. $1 Trifecta (1-2-5) paid $343.80.
8th_$7,900, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|11 (8) Quickstrike (G.Lagunes)
|10.20
|6.60
|4.80
|3 (2) Hopes and Prayers (Y.Yaranga)
|9.20
|6.40
|2 (1) Floresita (A.Gonzalez)
|16.60
Off 10:13. Time 1:12.53. Fast. Scratched_Bella Basora, Sugar Britches, La Negrita. Also Ran_Shellphone, Down to Earth, Melisande, Tenderness, Woody's Reward. Pick 5 (3/4-2/5-8-1-11) 5 Correct Paid $1,820.60. Pick 4 (2/5-8-1-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,051.60. Pick 3 (8-1-11) 3 Correct Paid $711.40. $1 Trifecta (11-3-2) paid $422.10. Daily Double (1-11) paid $258.00. Perfecta (11-3) paid $135.80. $1 Superfecta (11-3-2-10) paid $1,906.80. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $992,949.
