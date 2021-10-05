BC-Results Mountaineer Park,0093
|Mountaineer Park Results Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$14,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|2 (2) Modern Muse (C.Oliveros)
|4.20
|2.20
|2.20
|1 (1) Honorable Lilly (A.Flores)
|2.20
|2.20
|9 (7) Cheerful Chimes (G.Lagunes)
|3.20
Off 7:02. Time 0:58.66. Good. Scratched_Flowzano, Bee Wings. Also Ran_Bobbobsbaby, Loopy, Love Happy, Cafe Mischief. Perfecta (2-1) paid $6.00. $1 Superfecta (2-1-9-8) paid $125.30. $1 Trifecta (2-1-9) paid $33.80.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.