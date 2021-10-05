BC-Results Mountaineer Park,0093

Mountaineer Park Results Tuesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$14,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.

2 (2) Modern Muse (C.Oliveros)4.202.202.20
1 (1) Honorable Lilly (A.Flores)2.202.20
9 (7) Cheerful Chimes (G.Lagunes)3.20

Off 7:02. Time 0:58.66. Good. Scratched_Flowzano, Bee Wings. Also Ran_Bobbobsbaby, Loopy, Love Happy, Cafe Mischief. Perfecta (2-1) paid $6.00. $1 Superfecta (2-1-9-8) paid $125.30. $1 Trifecta (2-1-9) paid $33.80.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you