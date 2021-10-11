BC-Results Mountaineer Park,0105
|Mountaineer Park Results Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,300, cl, 3YO up, 7f, tf., clear.
|5 (5) Whiskyforbreakfast (A.Ramgeet)
|7.60
|4.40
|2.60
|7 (7) Just U and Me Kid (N.Vigil)
|6.80
|3.80
|2 (2) Julie's Ferrari (G.Rodriguez)
|3.20
Off 7:03. Time 1:25.72. Yielding. Scratched_Prince Jacob, Swat Party, El Solitario. Also Ran_Sir Nuisance, Prince Amadeus, El Duque, Roaring Ocean, Perfect Sense, Iron Drill. Perfecta (5-7) paid $48.40. $1 Superfecta (5-7-2-6) paid $1,079.50. $1 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $104.40.
