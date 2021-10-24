BC-Results Mountaineer Park,0089
|Mountaineer Park Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$7,700, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, rain.
|8 (7) Moon Link (T.Houghton)
|9.20
|4.00
|2.60
|4 (3) John Milton (G.Lagunes)
|3.20
|2.20
|5 (4) Rigoletto (A.Flores)
|3.00
Off 7:01. Time 1:13.51. Sloppy. Scratched_Dunn Deal. Also Ran_Aces Up, Diceman, Chief Jimbo, Smokin City. Perfecta (8-4) paid $25.00. $1 Superfecta (8-4-5-2) paid $161.70. $1 Trifecta (8-4-5) paid $58.70.
