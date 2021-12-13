BC-Results Mountaineer Park,0094
|Mountaineer Park Results Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 5½f, clear.
|1 (1) Odds and Ends (C.Oliveros)
|5.40
|2.60
|2.20
|9 (7) Rebel Royal (A.Ramgeet)
|2.40
|2.20
|5 (4) Add On (G.Lagunes)
|2.80
Off 7:01. Time 1:07.39. Good. Scratched_Hot Spot, Greyshott. Also Ran_Chainsaw Al, Wasaga, Trinni Valantine, Congrats for Glory. Perfecta (1-9) paid $12.20. $1 Superfecta (1-9-5-3) paid $72.40. $1 Trifecta (1-9-5) paid $14.20.
