Mountaineer Park Results Monday
By The Associated Press

1st_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 5½f, clear.

1 (1) Odds and Ends (C.Oliveros)5.402.602.20
9 (7) Rebel Royal (A.Ramgeet)2.402.20
5 (4) Add On (G.Lagunes)2.80

Off 7:01. Time 1:07.39. Good. Scratched_Hot Spot, Greyshott. Also Ran_Chainsaw Al, Wasaga, Trinni Valantine, Congrats for Glory. Perfecta (1-9) paid $12.20. $1 Superfecta (1-9-5-3) paid $72.40. $1 Trifecta (1-9-5) paid $14.20.

