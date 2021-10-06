BC-Results Mountaineer Park,0103
|Mountaineer Park Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$14,200, cl, 3YO up, 5f, tf., clear.
|4 (3) Uncaptured Soldier (G.Rodriguez)
|20.20
|10.40
|4.40
|2 (1) Donald (J.Bracho)
|6.40
|4.20
|8 (7) Divulgence (A.Diaz)
|5.00
Off 7:03. Time 0:57.10. Yielding. Scratched_Pretty Boy Elm, Slam's Man. Also Ran_Blame It On Honey, Valid Storm, Aw Ite, Rum On the Rocks, Yenisey, Gatto Rosso, Haunted Mesa. Perfecta (4-2) paid $140.40. $1 Superfecta (4-2-8-3) paid $1,065.60. $1 Trifecta (4-2-8) paid $460.20.
