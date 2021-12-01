BC-Results MVR-3-Add,0097
3rd_$11,100, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Chocolate Soldier (A.Diaz)
|9.00
|5.00
|3.40
|1 (1) Jailbreaker (F.Reyes)
|4.40
|3.40
|9 (9) Born to Be King (L.Gonzalez)
|3.40
Off 1:42. Time 1:12.29. Muddy. Also Ran_Astroman, Hurricane Nation, You Are Awesome, Hit This Town, Exclusive Donald, American Driven. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $24.35. Daily Double (1-2) paid $23.60. Exacta (2-1) paid $31.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-9-8) paid $49.73. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-9) paid $43.90.
