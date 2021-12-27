BC-Results MVR-7-Add,0110
7th_$33,700, alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|8 (8) Ma Moos Warrior (A.Gonzalez)
|9.80
|4.40
|3.00
|3 (3) I'mma Natural (F.Salazar Becerra)
|2.80
|2.40
|5 (5) Tide Rising (C.Pilares)
|3.20
Off 3:35. Time 1:14.88. Sloppy. Scratched_Zip It Quick. Also Ran_Johnny C, Monster Hunter, Mr Chips, Something Sacred, Davis Hat, Knightofmichael, Split My Britches, Happy Takeover, The Gospel of Mark. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $49.90. Daily Double (1-8) paid $171.00. Exacta (8-3) paid $22.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-5-6) paid $29.60. $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-5) paid $19.60.
