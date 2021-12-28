BC-Results MVR-7-Add,0104
7th_$25,900, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
|6 (6) Cat's Rhythm (B.Tapara)
|15.80
|7.00
|4.40
|11 (11) Happy as You Go (T.Houghton)
|10.60
|8.00
|9 (9) Companys Coming (F.Salazar Becerra)
|6.00
Off 3:36. Time 1:14.01. Muddy. Also Ran_Cacki, Mariposa d'Oro, Windy Lu Who, Friday, Highly Explosive, Status Symbol, Miss Over There, Quarantina. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $86.05. Daily Double (3-6) paid $115.80. Exacta (6-11) paid $226.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-11-9-5) paid $449.05. $0.5 Trifecta (6-11-9) paid $456.60.
