8th_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f, showers.
|10 (10) Happy Takeover (A.Diaz)
|41.80
|13.20
|7.80
|3 (3) Brilliantbenny (L.Batista)
|4.40
|2.80
|7 (7) Davis Hat (A.Canchari)
|3.40
Off 4:12. Time 1:16.68. Muddy. Also Ran_Beach and Wine, Western Hope, Volume Leader, Devine Pride, Spurs Addiction, Gold'n Music, Thormeister. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-7-5-3-3-10) 5 Correct Paid $350.92. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-3-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $138.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $608.05. $0.5 Trifecta (10-3-7) paid $172.35. $0.1 Superfecta (10-3-7-8) paid $215.13. Daily Double (3-10) paid $345.80. Exacta (10-3) paid $177.40. $953,907. Handle $12,073. Total Handle $965,980.
