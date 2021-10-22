BC-Results MVR-8-Add,0123
8th_$15,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Chardon (D.Smith)
|5.00
|3.20
|2.80
|1 (1) Gingermysister (A.Jimenez)
|6.40
|5.00
|3 (3) Wherethere'ssmoke (J.Toledo)
|4.20
Off 4:00. Time 1:15.27. Fast. Also Ran_La La Angel, Treasure Wilburnya, Lemon Slush, Nana Roze, Edge, Pegasus Cross, Ohio Storm. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-5-5-3/8-1/9-5) 6 Correct Paid $743.84. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-3/8-1/9-5) 4 Correct Paid $180.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-9-5) 3 Correct Paid $16.30. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $39.05. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-3-10) paid $40.18. Daily Double (9-5) paid $20.40. Exacta (5-1) paid $26.60. $706,724. Handle $27,405. Total Handle $734,129.
