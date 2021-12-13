BC-Results MVR-8-Add,0115
8th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|5 (4) Explosive Humour (I.Wiseman)
|29.00
|5.80
|3.20
|4 (3) Captured by Fate (L.Rivera)
|2.20
|2.10
|2 (1) Lonesome Phil (D.Haldar)
|5.20
Off 4:04. Time 1:14.39. Fast. Scratched_Longlivejustice, Kid Russell. Also Ran_Reinsure, Must Be a Monster, No Time to Yawn, Awesome Ox. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (6-5-7-6-5-5) 5 Correct Paid $82.86. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-6-5-5) 4 Correct Paid $596.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $153.90. Daily Double (5-5) paid $94.40. Exacta (5-4) paid $47.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-8) paid $45.90. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $91.65.
