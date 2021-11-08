BC-Results MVR-8-Add,0132
8th_$32,700, alc, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|8 (7) Biscuits and Grits (L.Rivera)
|27.40
|9.60
|6.20
|11 (10) Kissinger (A.Canchari)
|7.20
|6.00
|3 (3) Beat the Dealer (M.Franklin)
|12.00
Off 4:06. Time 1:14.03. Fast. Scratched_It's a Mans World. Also Ran_It'sgoodtobeseen, Sir. Rez, Upgrade Al, Funny Bachelor, Flashy King George, Brilliant Journey, Wolfine. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-3-5-6-1-8) 4 Correct Paid $81.58. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6-1-8) 4 Correct Paid $14,107.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $666.70. $0.5 Trifecta (8-11-3) paid $543.35. $0.1 Superfecta (8-11-3-10) paid $1,043.59. Daily Double (1-8) paid $274.80. Exacta (8-11) paid $180.20. $840,672. Handle $13,119. Total Handle $853,791.
