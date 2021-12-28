BC-Results MVR-8-Add,0128
8th_$12,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, showers.
|6 (4) Golden Temple (T.Houghton)
|5.40
|3.00
|2.40
|8 (5) Illusions of Love (G.Rodriguez)
|3.80
|2.60
|2 (1) Mavi (L.Batista)
|2.80
Off 4:03. Time 1:07.54. Muddy. Scratched_Down to Earth, Moana's Tale, Kara Lot. Also Ran_Birdie Blue, Blue Rockette, Wish for Magic, Frankie's Gift. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-3-5-3-6-1/4/6/7) 5 Correct Paid $78.76. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-3-6-1/4/6/7) 4 Correct Paid $277.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $93.20. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-2) paid $13.55. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-2-5) paid $8.45. Daily Double (6-6) paid $46.00. Exacta (6-8) paid $19.60. $1,443,942. Handle $20,568. Total Handle $1,464,510.
