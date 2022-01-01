BC-Results MVR,0096
|MVR Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,300, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
|2 (1) Warrior's Dream (G.Rodriguez)
|5.20
|3.00
|2.60
|1 (2) a-The Wayne Factor (L.Batista)
|3.20
|3.80
|1 (5) a-Dynaform (E.Paucar)
|3.20
|3.80
Off 12:17. Time 1:43.24. Sloppy. Scratched_Arithmetic, Say Hey Kid. Also Ran_Pont Du Gard, Port Hunter, Analyze Your Luck, Zacapa Run. Exacta (2-1) paid $23.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-8) paid $10.58. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $14.95.
a-Coupled.
