MVR Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.

1 (1) San Nicola Prancer (L.Batista)7.204.803.20
4 (4) Out of Pocket (M.Mendez)10.404.00
8 (8) Fairy (H.Berrios)3.40

Off 12:18. Time 1:41.91. Good. Also Ran_Rack Daddy, Girlinthefireplace, Voodooism, Crowns and Tiaras, Prairie Citizen. Exacta (1-4) paid $64.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-8-6) paid $57.10. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-8) paid $89.95.

