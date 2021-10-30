BC-Results MVR,0089

MVR Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f, cloudy.

3 (3) Hite (C.Keiser)4.002.402.10
1 (1) a-Powerful Phil (B.Hollingsworth)3.802.60
6 (7) Boots for Cowboys (D.Smith)2.60

Off 12:16. Time 1:00.22. Good. Also Ran_Cadillac Ride, Venture On, Chocolate Rabbit, a-Turbo Power. Exacta (3-1) paid $12.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-6-2) paid $12.77. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-6) paid $13.20.

a-Coupled.

