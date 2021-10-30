BC-Results MVR,0089
|MVR Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Hite (C.Keiser)
|4.00
|2.40
|2.10
|1 (1) a-Powerful Phil (B.Hollingsworth)
|3.80
|2.60
|6 (7) Boots for Cowboys (D.Smith)
|2.60
Off 12:16. Time 1:00.22. Good. Also Ran_Cadillac Ride, Venture On, Chocolate Rabbit, a-Turbo Power. Exacta (3-1) paid $12.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-6-2) paid $12.77. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-6) paid $13.20.
a-Coupled.
