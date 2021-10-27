BC-Results MVR,0092

MVR Results Wednesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$11,100, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

3 (3) Dobbys Sock (T.Houghton)42.8023.6013.40
2 (2) San Ruler (B.Tapara)16.007.40
4 (4) God's Will Be Done (A.Canchari)9.80

Off 12:47. Time 1:40.39. Muddy. Also Ran_You Are Awesome, To Kalon, Yeudiel, Changing Lanes, No Time to Yawn, Botswana Taps. Exacta (3-2) paid $420.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-4-1) paid $410.42. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $1,285.65.

