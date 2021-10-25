BC-Results MVR,0102
|MVR Results Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$10,100, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Makes Good Sense (A.Diaz)
|13.60
|6.20
|4.00
|6 (4) Improbable Story (S.Leon)
|6.80
|4.80
|4 (2) Vinny Boy (T.Houghton)
|4.00
Off 12:48. Time 1:06.16. Good. Scratched_Fearless Will. Also Ran_Rose's Galaxy, a-Cajun Chaos, Kid's Mischief, Marriage Counselor, Red Blue and True, a-This Man Can, Signs of Greatness. Exacta (7-6) paid $86.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-4-5) paid $169.11. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $87.50.
a-Coupled.
