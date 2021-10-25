BC-Results MVR,0102

MVR Results Monday
By The Associated Press

1st_$10,100, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.

7 (7) Makes Good Sense (A.Diaz)13.606.204.00
6 (4) Improbable Story (S.Leon)6.804.80
4 (2) Vinny Boy (T.Houghton)4.00

Off 12:48. Time 1:06.16. Good. Scratched_Fearless Will. Also Ran_Rose's Galaxy, a-Cajun Chaos, Kid's Mischief, Marriage Counselor, Red Blue and True, a-This Man Can, Signs of Greatness. Exacta (7-6) paid $86.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-4-5) paid $169.11. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $87.50.

a-Coupled.

