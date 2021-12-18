7th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, showers.
|6 (5) Icy Stare Down (F.Geroux)
|6.20
|4.00
|2.40
|2 (1) Hot and Sultry (F.Arrieta)
|8.60
|4.80
|8 (7) Peace Peddler (R.Santana, Jr.)
|3.20
Off 3:26. Time 1:10.85. Muddy. Scratched_Funtimegirl, Threave's Company. Also Ran_Chesterette, Mommasgottarun, Runaway Wife, The Gang That Sang, Uninhibited. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-1/6/9) 3 Correct Paid $32.70. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $7.60. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $28.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-8-3) paid $62.65. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-8) paid $64.60.
