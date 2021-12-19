BC-Results Oaklawn Park-8-Add,0100

8th_$100,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.

7 (6) Atoka (L.Contreras)13.204.203.00
1 (1) Caddo River (F.Geroux)2.402.10
6 (5) Highestdistinction (J.Hiraldo)6.20

Off 3:59. Time 1:38.28. Fast. Scratched_David's Gem. Also Ran_Defender, What a Country, Moliere, Irish Unity. dq_Caddo River (1-2). $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $571.25. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $55.80. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $14.90. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-6-2) paid $46.26. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-6) paid $49.80.

