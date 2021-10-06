10th_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|4 (3) Aerial Assault (P.Lopez)
|7.80
|5.20
|4.40
|9 (7) Bester (J.Laprida)
|7.40
|4.60
|6 (5) Factum Love Style (J.Burke)
|5.80
Off 5:31. Time 1:47.43. Good. Scratched_He Runs the Line, Victory Anthem. Also Ran_Go Skippy Go, Fox in the Fog, Scoop Dawg, Joe the Boss. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (6/7-7-4-3-4) 5 Correct Paid $2,102.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-4-3-4) 4 Correct Paid $397.80. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $363.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-6) paid $83.30. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-6-2) paid $64.48. Daily Double (3-4) paid $86.40. Exacta (4-9) paid $50.20. Attendance unavailable. $2,381,288. Handle $44,534. Total Handle $2,425,822.
