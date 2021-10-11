BC-Results Parx-10-Add,0091
10th_$47,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Amatteroftime (P.Lopez)
|4.60
|3.20
|2.20
|5 (5) Johnny Ritt (F.Pennington)
|5.00
|3.60
|3 (3) Splicethemainbrace (S.Gonzalez)
|2.80
Off 5:23. Time 1:23.44. Fast. Also Ran_Shane's Jewel, New Commission, Great Camanoe. $1 Pick 3 (1-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $206.70. Daily Double (2-6) paid $20.60. Exacta (6-5) paid $27.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-1) paid $15.15. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $30.20.
