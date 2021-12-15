BC-Results Parx-10-Add,0141
10th_$21,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|10 (10) Empress Irene (R.Silvera)
|5.20
|3.80
|3.20
|6 (6) Ms Canela (L.Rivera)
|5.40
|3.60
|1 (1) Twice Smitten (E.Rivera)
|3.60
Off 4:34. Time 1:05.76. Fast. Scratched_Song of Honor, Iwasbornawinner. Also Ran_Not a Trace, Intervention, Taqseemaat, Posseineffecttoo, Frosty Friend, Presto Change O, Yellowstone Girl, Just Smok'n. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (5-2-9-2-10/12/13) 5 Correct Paid $125.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-9-2-10/12/13) 4 Correct Paid $76.00. $1 Pick 3 (9-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $53.30. Daily Double (2-10) paid $29.20. Exacta (10-6) paid $30.00. $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-1-2) paid $27.99. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-1) paid $33.70. Attendance unavailable. $2,824,924. Handle $42,941. Total Handle $2,867,865.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.