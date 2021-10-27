BC-Results Parx-10-Add,0142
10th_$20,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|9 (7) Same Moon (R.Silvera)
|6.60
|4.20
|3.60
|14 (10) Cooper Penny (J.Berrios)
|8.60
|5.60
|5 (4) Shes Euphoric (L.Rivera)
|14.00
Off 5:34. Time 1:45.15. Good. Scratched_Sour Mash, Corbally, Oui Madame, Mizshipman. Also Ran_Allegretto, Ragazza Carina, Pasatime, Angelsfour Michele, Speightster's Gold, Barn Queen, Millefiori. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (6-8-5-14-9) 5 Correct Paid $439.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-5-14-4/6/9/12/13) 4 Correct Paid $147.75. $1 Pick 3 (5-14-9/12) 3 Correct Paid $29.90. $0.5 Trifecta (9-14-5) paid $284.50. $0.1 Superfecta (9-14-5-10) paid $399.27. Daily Double (14-9) paid $26.60. Exacta (9-14) paid $73.00. Attendance unavailable. $2,531,070. Handle $41,250. Total Handle $2,572,320.
