BC-Results Parx-10-Add,0139
10th_$21,000, cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi, clear.
|2 (2) Dennard (M.Sanchez)
|9.60
|4.80
|3.20
|11 (10) Slew Tang Clan (S.Gonzalez)
|13.40
|8.60
|13 (12) El Samuro (J.Berrios)
|3.20
Off 4:33. Time 1:55.74. Fast. Scratched_Wicked Strong Alex. Also Ran_Mamaigotthis, Tempting the Tiger, Mithra, Eye of Gunfighter, Sinashack, Grandfire, Jarlian, Green Growth, Tiz Valentino Daze. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (9-7-10-2-2) 5 Correct Paid $2,057.55. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-10-2-2) 4 Correct Paid $470.85. $1 Pick 3 (10-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $38.30. Daily Double (2-2) paid $23.60. Exacta (2-11) paid $134.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-13-7) paid $222.41. $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-13) paid $253.65. Attendance unavailable. $2,507,282. Handle $43,576. Total Handle $2,550,858.
