BC-Results Parx-10-Add,0137
10th_$22,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Tio Wil (J.Laprida)
|3.60
|2.80
|2.40
|10 (9) Pennsylvania Steel (A.Castillo)
|15.00
|6.60
|1 (1) Weekend in Court (A.Salgado)
|16.20
Off 4:35. Time 1:05.18. Fast. Scratched_Jenn's the Boss. Also Ran_No Fooling Dude, Star Luck, Mission Wrapitup, Rules, The Want of a Nail, Took a Cab, Brony Boy, Otis Otis Otis. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (7-3-2-1/8-2/3) 5 Correct Paid $3,582.65. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-2-8-2) 4 Correct Paid $33.75. $1 Pick 3 (2-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $18.00. Daily Double (8-2) paid $6.60. Exacta (2-10) paid $90.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-1-4) paid $1,394.62. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-1) paid $496.75. Attendance unavailable. $2,505,464. Handle $46,111. Total Handle $2,551,575.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.