10th_$18,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|7 (6) Elusive Ryder (C.Gilardo)
|6.60
|4.00
|2.80
|6 (5) Party in the Sand (L.Rivera)
|7.40
|3.80
|9 (7) Dustwhirl Wonder (R.Silvera)
|3.40
Off 4:20. Time 1:47.95. Fast. Scratched_West Horizen, Boomerang Miss. Also Ran_Penance, Carmeltini, Florencia, Superling. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (8-1-5-5-7) 5 Correct Paid $151.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-5-7) 4 Correct Paid $26.85. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.50. Daily Double (5-7) paid $19.60. Exacta (7-6) paid $53.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-9-5) paid $22.20. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-9) paid $56.45. Attendance unavailable. $2,582,160. Handle $39,465. Total Handle $2,621,625.
