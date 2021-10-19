BC-Results Parx-11-Add,0148
11th_$21,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|6 (4) Sweet Lilly Factum (J.Burke)
|43.60
|11.40
|6.40
|2 (2) Trapped N My Mind (C.Gilardo)
|3.40
|2.80
|3 (3) Posseineffecttoo (A.Adorno)
|3.20
Off 5:56. Time 1:12.43. Fast. Scratched_Stoneharbor Blonde, Sheknowsthedrill, Creative Love, Hightime Valentine, Create a Story. Also Ran_Starship Blanca, Risen Change, Frosty Friend, Visiting Angel, Tamiami, Touch Me Not. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (4/13-1-1/2/6/7/11-3-6) 5 Correct Paid $757.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-1/2/6/7/11-3-6) 4 Correct Paid $164.75. $1 Pick 3 (1-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $91.30. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $105.90. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-3-12) paid $55.19. Daily Double (3-6) paid $111.00. Exacta (6-2) paid $140.40. Attendance unavailable. $2,964,331. Handle $54,674. Total Handle $3,019,005.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.