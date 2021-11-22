BC-Results Parx-3-Add,0096
3rd_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Bullet Butch (N.Juarez)
|11.60
|3.80
|3.00
|2 (2) Imperial Road (R.Silvera)
|2.20
|2.10
|7 (7) Far Mo Power (D.Haddock)
|5.40
Off 1:06. Time 1:04.33. Fast. Also Ran_Helosthismarbles, Uptown Shoes, Kinda Class'y, Stella's Tour, Alpha's Candy Man. $1 Pick 3 (8-8-4) 3 Correct Paid $55.10. Daily Double (8-4) paid $64.80. Exacta (4-2) paid $25.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-7-5) paid $17.23. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-7) paid $28.80.
