BC-Results Parx-3-Add,0092
3rd_$22,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear.
|7 (7) Refi (R.Silvera)
|10.40
|3.60
|3.00
|2 (2) Harper (J.Rodriguez)
|2.60
|2.20
|4 (4) Moon Pistol (M.Sanchez)
|3.40
Off 1:06. Time 1:17.21. Fast. Also Ran_Cobble Hill, Glacier Express, Weekend in Court, Fast Negotiations, Goldenlineof. $1 Pick 3 (6-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $241.90. Daily Double (7-7) paid $41.20. Exacta (7-2) paid $19.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-4-6) paid $6.05. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $15.05.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.