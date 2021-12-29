3rd_$18,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|9 (9) Lil Miss Hotshot (S.Gonzalez)
|12.00
|6.80
|4.40
|7 (7) Carmeltini (D.Haddock)
|16.80
|6.80
|11 (11) Fairy Wish (R.Silvera)
|3.20
Off 1:10. Time 1:47.70. Fast. Also Ran_Taylor's Belle, Party in the Sand, West Horizen, Volodina, Congaree Rose, Southern Cents, Spectacular Now, Broad Storm. $1 Pick 3 (4-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $1,751.10. Daily Double (5-9) paid $297.80. Exacta (9-7) paid $181.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-11-8) paid $340.97. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-11) paid $178.05.
