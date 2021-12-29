3rd_$18,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.

9 (9) Lil Miss Hotshot (S.Gonzalez)12.006.804.40
7 (7) Carmeltini (D.Haddock)16.806.80
11 (11) Fairy Wish (R.Silvera)3.20

Off 1:10. Time 1:47.70. Fast. Also Ran_Taylor's Belle, Party in the Sand, West Horizen, Volodina, Congaree Rose, Southern Cents, Spectacular Now, Broad Storm. $1 Pick 3 (4-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $1,751.10. Daily Double (5-9) paid $297.80. Exacta (9-7) paid $181.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-11-8) paid $340.97. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-11) paid $178.05.

