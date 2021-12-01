4th_$19,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.

2 (2) Horse Be With You (A.Bowman)3.602.202.10
1 (1) Loulovestheriver (A.Hernandez)2.402.10
8 (5) E T's Super Star (L.Rivera)2.10

Off 1:36. Time 1:26.30. Fast. Scratched_World Regard, Bester, Helosthismarbles. Also Ran_Fred's Gonefishing, Oracabessa, Harrie Hippie. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-3-6/7-2/3/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $49.80. $1 Pick 3 (3-6/7-2/3/4/6) 3 Correct Paid $16.60. Daily Double (7-2) paid $6.00. Exacta (2-1) paid $6.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-8-9) paid $2.41. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-8) paid $2.65.

