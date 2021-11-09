4th_$21,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|8 (8) Grimhilde (J.Laprida)
|6.60
|3.20
|2.40
|2 (2) Hightime Valentine (C.Cedeno)
|3.00
|2.40
|5 (5) Empress Irene (R.Silvera)
|2.60
Off 1:49. Time 1:05.43. Fast. Also Ran_I'am a Unicorn, Presto Change O, Intervention, Posseineffecttoo, Purda Vita. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/3-4/6/8-6-8) 4 Correct Paid $21.75. $1 Pick 3 (6-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $13.20. Daily Double (6-8) paid $15.60. Exacta (8-2) paid $15.80. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-5-6) paid $18.94. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-5) paid $9.45.
