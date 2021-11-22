BC-Results Parx-4-Add,0117

4th_$19,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.

11 (8) Wow Factor (M.Sanchez)3.202.102.10
2 (2) La Panzanella (D.Haddock)2.402.20
5 (5) Page Eleven (L.Rivera)5.40

Off 1:34. Time 1:06.45. Fast. Scratched_Crimson Lille, Sand in My Shoes, Shez a Doubletake, Little Miss Fox. Also Ran_Eliana's Mission, Wanna Be Regal, Margie Darest, Relentless Candy, Everybody's Pal. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-8-4-11) 4 Correct Paid $55.00. $1 Pick 3 (8-4-11) 3 Correct Paid $46.40. Daily Double (4-11) paid $21.80. Exacta (11-2) paid $5.40. $0.1 Superfecta (11-2-5-9) paid $6.14. $0.5 Trifecta (11-2-5) paid $8.20.

