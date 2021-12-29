BC-Results Parx-4-Add,0120
4th_$21,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|8 (7) Anginetti (J.Cruz)
|15.60
|5.00
|4.20
|10 (9) Hightime Valentine (L.Ocasio)
|2.60
|2.40
|1 (1) Posseineffecttoo (A.Hernandez)
|6.00
Off 1:38. Time 1:12.96. Fast. Scratched_Exact, Presto Change O, Almost Evil. Also Ran_Dreaminofdasies, I'am a Unicorn, Holiday Raid, Frosty Friend, Crick, Intervention, Mon Cherie, Queen Abarrio, Starship Blanca. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-5-9-8) 4 Correct Paid $9,985.70. $1 Pick 3 (5-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $750.90. Daily Double (9-8) paid $97.40. Exacta (8-10) paid $36.80. $0.1 Superfecta (8-10-1-2) paid $285.39. $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-1) paid $89.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.