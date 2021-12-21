BC-Results Parx-5-Add,0093

5th_$21,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

6 (6) Successful Legacy (A.Hernandez)11.004.002.60
7 (7) Absolute Anna (R.Silvera)2.102.10
5 (5) Gingers Wish (C.Torres)6.00

Off 2:03. Time 1:50.66. Fast. Also Ran_American Money, Cooper Penny, Dreaminofdasies, Mon Cherie. $1 Pick 3 (7-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $264.50. Daily Double (3-6) paid $72.80. Exacta (6-7) paid $20.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-5-1) paid $50.59. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-5) paid $37.65.

