5th_$21,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|6 (6) Successful Legacy (A.Hernandez)
|11.00
|4.00
|2.60
|7 (7) Absolute Anna (R.Silvera)
|2.10
|2.10
|5 (5) Gingers Wish (C.Torres)
|6.00
Off 2:03. Time 1:50.66. Fast. Also Ran_American Money, Cooper Penny, Dreaminofdasies, Mon Cherie. $1 Pick 3 (7-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $264.50. Daily Double (3-6) paid $72.80. Exacta (6-7) paid $20.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-5-1) paid $50.59. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-5) paid $37.65.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.