BC-Results Parx-8-Add,0100
8th_$35,000, alc, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|2 (2) Wise Jude (A.Castillo)
|58.20
|20.40
|6.60
|7 (7) Stonegate (R.Silvera)
|6.40
|3.40
|4 (4) Jw's Third Mischie (L.Rivera)
|4.80
Off 3:27. Time 1:43.77. Fast. Also Ran_Parsimony, Stay Hydrated, Maythehorsebwithu, Pylon. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-8-5-2) 4 Correct Paid $4,278.80. $1 Pick 3 (8-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $1,757.80. Daily Double (5-2) paid $205.00. Exacta (2-7) paid $363.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-6) paid $245.41. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $497.35.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.