BC-Results Parx-8-Add,0112
8th_$28,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|2 (2) Assume Control (J.Vargas, Jr.)
|9.00
|5.20
|3.40
|1 (1) Fine One Won (M.Sanchez)
|5.40
|4.20
|8 (7) Miss Loyalty (J.Burke)
|13.60
Off 3:38. Time 1:44.43. Fast. Scratched_Gambit's Girl. Also Ran_Li'lbito'charm, Charity Stripe, Frisky Feeling, Instinctive, Taylor's Belle, Enough Love. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-7-3-2) 4 Correct Paid $1,035.40. $1 Pick 3 (7-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $2,766.80. Daily Double (3-2) paid $40.40. Exacta (2-1) paid $47.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-8-4) paid $146.17. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-8) paid $229.25.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.